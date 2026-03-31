Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 31, 2026
In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, Wilkes consistently delivers the crucial updates, financial strategies, and rich cultural history we need to navigate our daily lives. Her commitment to bringing us stories that matter helps us celebrate our diversity while giving us the tools to build a stronger future. Here is a look at the essential topics covered in her latest update.
Airport Relief: TSA Workers Finally Receive Their Due
The frustrating chaos at major airports is finally showing signs of clearing up. This Monday, TSA officers began receiving their long-awaited back pay, effectively ending weeks of miserable four-hour security lines. Travelers passing through major hubs like Atlanta, Houston, and BWI felt massive relief as checkpoint wait times dropped to ten minutes or less just in time for the spring break rush. However, while this movement is a positive step forward, the struggle is not entirely over for these essential workers. Union leaders warn that many checks are still missing earned overtime and proper tax withholdings, meaning full financial restitution will not happen until at least next week.
Empowering Entrepreneurs: Tax Tips That Build Black Wealth
On the financial front, Wilkes brought in CPA to the stars, Katrina McCraft, to share vital wealth-building advice for our growing entrepreneurs. McCraft warned that sticking with a sole proprietorship can quietly drain your hard-earned wealth. Once your business profits reach the $200,000 mark, you face a flat 15.3% self-employment tax on your entire net income. To protect your bag, McCraft suggests switching to an S-corporation structure. This strategic move allows business owners to split their income between a reasonable salary and tax-advantaged distributions, potentially saving you tens of thousands of dollars every year.
Trailblazer in Justice: Honoring Charlotte E. Ray
Charlotte E. Ray, the first Black woman lawyer in the United States. A proud graduate of Howard University and the daughter of a prominent abolitionist, Ray broke through rigid 19th-century barriers. She became the first Black woman to practice law in Washington, D.C. Her historic legacy is deeply tied to her work for Martha Gadley, a domestic violence survivor who took her divorce petition to the highest court in the land in 1875. Ray provided a fierce voice for a woman whom the legal system had long ignored, proving the profound impact of our presence in the courtroom.Brent crude oil prices have surged past $120 per barrel. Energy analysts warn that this systematic destruction of pipelines and refineries guarantees global financial strain for years to come. This forces developing nations to ration fuel and pushes gas prices higher at local pumps, directly impacting our community’s household budgets.
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Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 31, 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com