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H.E.R. Set To Star In DreamWorks’ ‘Forgotten Island’ — A Filipino Folklore Adventure With A Devastating Twist

H.E.R. brings Filipino folklore to life in DreamWorks Animation’s Forgotten Island, set to hit theaters on Sep. 25. The film, directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, follows best friends Jo and Raissa as they navigate a mystical island called Nakali. Voiced by H.E.R. and Liza Soberano, the characters must confront the cost of giving up their memories to find their way home. The movie blends fantasy with emotional depth, highlighting the importance of friendship and cultural heritage. With a star-studded voice cast and a focus on Filipino folklore and symbolism, Forgotten Island promises to be a celebration of storytelling and representation on a global scale. Source: https://madamenoire.com/1665641/h-e-r-dreamworks-forgotten-island/