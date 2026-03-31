Source: Ibra Ake / Courtesy RCA Records

Donald Glover ‘Campaigned’ His Way Into Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Donald Glover campaigned his way into The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, where he voices Yoshi alongside a star-studded cast including Jack Black, Chris Pratt, and Brie Larson. Glover, a huge fan of the Super Mario franchise, expressed his excitement about joining the iconic movie and shared his approach to the role. Fans have praised Glover’s voice acting talent after hearing a glimpse of his performance as Yoshi. The movie, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, is set to hit theaters on April 1. Source: https://www.realitytea.com/2026/03/31/donald-glover-campaigned-super-mario-galaxy-movie-role/