Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Donald Glover Campaigns for Role in Super Mario Movie

Donald Glover ‘Campaigned’ His Way Into Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Published on March 31, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Donald Glover Presents
Source: Ibra Ake / Courtesy RCA Records

Donald Glover ‘Campaigned’ His Way Into Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Donald Glover campaigned his way into The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, where he voices Yoshi alongside a star-studded cast including Jack Black, Chris Pratt, and Brie Larson. Glover, a huge fan of the Super Mario franchise, expressed his excitement about joining the iconic movie and shared his approach to the role. Fans have praised Glover’s voice acting talent after hearing a glimpse of his performance as Yoshi. The movie, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, is set to hit theaters on April 1. Source: https://www.realitytea.com/2026/03/31/donald-glover-campaigned-super-mario-galaxy-movie-role/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Sky soul
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue

News  |  paige.boyd

Pinky Cole Wins Legal Battle Over Wrongful Home Seizure

Sky Soul
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Sky Soul Festival

4 Items
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Juvenile Releases Highly Anticipated Album 'Boiling Point'

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close