Listen Live
Close
Local

2 Men, 1 Boy Arrested in Grant County Armed Robbery

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said they arrested three people for using guns to threaten and rob another person.

Published on March 31, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, were recently arrested in Grant County in connection with an armed robbery.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects arranged to meet someone for a “firearm transaction.” Instead, deputies say the group used firearms to threaten and rob the individual.

Related Stories

Arrested were 20-year-old Robert Bodkins IV, 19-year-old Skyler Gifford, and a 17-year-old boy. The three are facing charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, theft, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

2 Men, 1 Boy Arrested in Grant County Armed Robbery was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Sports  |  tonyapendleton

Angel Reese Reveals The Dream HBCU She Wanted To Attend

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Arsenal Tech Titans Gain Benefits from Mental Resets

Pharrell - Astroworld Festival 2019
Entertainment  |  JC

South Beach’s Goodtime Hotel, Backed by Pharrell Williams, Hit With $150M Foreclosure Lawsuit

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

1:05
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Latto Reveals Pregnancy with ‘Big Mama’ Album Cover and New Video

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close