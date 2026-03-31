GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, were recently arrested in Grant County in connection with an armed robbery.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects arranged to meet someone for a “firearm transaction.” Instead, deputies say the group used firearms to threaten and rob the individual.

Arrested were 20-year-old Robert Bodkins IV, 19-year-old Skyler Gifford, and a 17-year-old boy. The three are facing charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, theft, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

2 Men, 1 Boy Arrested in Grant County Armed Robbery was originally published on wibc.com