Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 30, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, she delivers the crucial updates that directly impact our lives. From ongoing travel chaos to concerning shifts in military leadership and global economic disruptions, Wilkes breaks down the critical stories shaping our everyday lives.

✕

Travel Delays and TSA Pay

If you plan to travel soon, prepare for major delays at the airport. President Trump’s executive order to pay Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers takes effect on Monday, March 30. Homeland Security Secretary Mark Wayne Mullen promised financial relief for these workers, many of whom have gone without pay since mid-February. Because of these long-standing payroll issues, staff shortages and high callout rates have created historic wait times during this peak spring break travel season. Major travel hubs like BWI, JFK, and ATL, frequent transit points for our community, now advise passengers to arrive up to five hours early. We must pack our patience and plan ahead to avoid missing flights.