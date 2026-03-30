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New Butler Head Coach Ronald Nored Reflects On His Journey...

New Butler Head Coach Ronald Nored Reflects On His Journey Back To Hinkle Fieldhouse On The Fan Morning Show

Ronald Nored, the newly appointed head coach of the Butler Bulldogs, recently joined The Fan Morning Show to discuss his return to the program where he once thrived as a player.

Published on March 30, 2026

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NCAA Final Four Practice
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New Butler Head Coach Ronald Nored Reflects on His Journey Back to Hinkle Fieldhouse

Ronald Nored, the newly appointed head coach of the Butler Bulldogs, recently joined The Fan Morning Show to discuss his return to the program where he once thrived as a player.

Nored, who played under Brad Stevens during Butler’s back-to-back NCAA Championship runs, shared his excitement about rejoining the Butler community and the questions he asked before accepting the role.

Nored emphasized the importance of alignment within the program, saying:

“What does success look like for us in this league? And what will alignment look like at all levels of leadership?”

These were key factors in his decision to leave the NBA, where he served as an assistant coach under Rick Carlisle with the Indiana Pacers.

Nored expressed gratitude for Carlisle and the Pacers organization, who supported him throughout his journey.

Staying in touch with Brad Stevens, Nored called him “the best to ever do it here” and credited their frequent conversations for shaping his coaching philosophy.

Reflecting on his playing days, Nored highlighted an under-the-radar moment: the 2011 Elite Eight game against Florida, where a freshman teammate’s unexpected spark helped propel Butler to victory.

As Nored takes the reins, he’s focused on building a tough, defensive-minded team that embodies Butler’s identity and tradition.

New Butler Head Coach Ronald Nored Reflects On His Journey Back To Hinkle Fieldhouse On The Fan Morning Show was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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