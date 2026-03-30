Mother, Boyfriend Arrested After 4-Year-Old Found Dead in Closet

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A mother and her boyfriend were accused of causing the death of a 4-year-old boy found dead in a basement closet on Monday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Angel Lovely, 37, and Nicholas Bergdoll, 36, on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent causing death. As of Saturday morning, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office had not filed formal charges.

A sibling found the 4-year-old dead on Monday, according to investigators. Lovely and Bergdoll were in the home at the time but told police they were asleep when he died.

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Born premature with cerebral palsy, the 4-year-old couldn’t walk, was nonverbal, and ate through a feeding tube. Lovely claimed she would rarely put the child in the closet, only “when he won’t stop screaming” or when she “needed a break.”

But when investigators interviewed Lovely’s three other children, they said that the boy “stays in the closet all day,” and that “mom locks him in the closet” and “does not pay attention to him.”

An exact cause of death hasn’t been determined, but the child was found with blood in his mouth. Lovely said he’d been aspirating.

One of Lovely’s children told investigators they heard the 4-year-old gagging but didn’t say anything because it wasn’t unusual.

A neighbor living on Monticello Drive, Michelle Johnson, told News 8, “It’s horrible. It breaks my heart.”

Johnson had seen the other children outside the home, but never knew there was a boy in a wheelchair living there. She said if she suspected they were being neglected, she would have called police or the Indiana Department of Child Services.

“We’re supposed to be a village and raise kids together,” Johnson said. “That’s really heartbreaking.”

Bergdoll told police, according to the investigators’ report, that he didn’t agree with putting the child in the closet: “I am not going to tell her how to f raise her kids.”

“I’m sickened,” IMPD Public Information Officer Tommy Thompson told News 8 in an interview.

“Think about putting yourself in that situation. Every day, do you want to be in a closet? Locked up, no light?”

Court records show the Department of Child Services had removed the boy from Lovely’s care because of medical neglect, but she regained custody last year against DCS recommendations.

Thompson, the neighbor, hopes the tragedy can be an opportunity for others to speak up when they see a child who can’t speak up for themselves. “Maybe you’ve got to make that tough phone call. Reach out. The city has resources.”

Johnson wishes she had known what was happening so she could have said something. “Children don’t have a voice and we’re supposed to be their voice.”

Help is available for victims of domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault. Below is a list of suggested resources, both national and local:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788

National Domestic Violence Hotline en español: 800-799-7233 o texto “START” al 88788

Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 24-hour hotline available at 800-332-7385

Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

La Plaza Indy

The Julian Center

Indiana Child Abuse Hotline: 800-800-5556

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673

Mother, Boyfriend Arrested After 4-Year-Old Found Dead in Closet was originally published on wibc.com