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Jay-Z Leverages Diddy Case To Challenge Jane Doe’s Secrecy In $20M Battle

Jay-Z is fighting to reveal the identity of Jane Doe, who accused him and Diddy of rape, citing a recent legal victory against anonymous accusers. His legal team argues that she should not be allowed to remain anonymous in his defamation case, pointing to a Second Circuit decision involving Diddy accusers. Jay-Z claims that Jane Doe has not shown a concrete risk of harm and that she fabricated the allegations at her lawyer’s direction. He is seeking to unmask her to level the playing field in the legal battle. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/exclusive-jay-z-leverages-diddy-case-to-challenge-jane-does-secrecy-in-20m-battle/