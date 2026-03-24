Source: Andrew Vo / Global Grind

Janet Jackson Signs Major Publishing Deal

Janet Jackson has signed a major publishing agreement with Believe Music Publishing, locking her entire catalog into the deal. With over 180 million records sold worldwide, this move places her in control of her creative assets and future earnings. The decision to own her publishing rights follows a trend in the industry where music catalogs are seen as valuable assets. This development mirrors her late brother Michael Jackson’s deal with Sony, highlighting the financial potential of artist-owned catalogs. By partnering with Believe Music Publishing, Janet Jackson secures her artistic contributions and long-term financial security. Source: https://www.aceshowbiz.com/news/view/00250376.html