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‘Paradise’ Renewed For Season 3 By Hulu

Published on March 18, 2026

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Source: Hulu / Disney

‘Paradise’ Renewed For Season 3 By Hulu

Hulu has renewed the hit drama series “Paradise” for a third season, ahead of the Season 2 finale set to premiere on March 30. The post-apocalyptic show, created by Dan Fogelman and starring Sterling K. Brown, has garnered critical acclaim and significant viewership, accumulating nearly 12 billion minutes of streaming globally. The series follows Xavier (Brown) as he ventures outside the Paradise bunker in search of his wife, encountering other survivors and uncovering secrets. Season 2 features a talented cast including James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, and Thomas Doherty, and is available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+. Source: https://deadline.com/2026/03/paradise-renewed-season-3-hulu-1236757391/

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