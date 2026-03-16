Source: Angela Weiss / Getty

Jermaine Jackson Releasing New Edition of Michael Jackson Memoir

Jermaine Jackson is releasing an updated version of his memoir, “You Are Not Alone: Michael, Through A Brother’s Eyes,” which reflects on his memories of his late brother, Michael Jackson. Originally written as a personal account of their lives together, the book explores their early days performing in The Jackson 5 and Michael’s rise to fame. The 2026 edition will include a new introduction from Jermaine, reflecting on Michael’s enduring legacy. The release coincides with the upcoming biographical film “Michael,” generating renewed interest in the singer’s life. The book is available for pre-order and will be released on April 9, 2026. Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2026/03/15/jermaine-jackson-releasing-new-edition-of-michael-jackson-memoir