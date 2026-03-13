Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 13, 2026
In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, she breaks down the critical updates affecting our lives. She blends pressing national security news with empowering stories of Black excellence. Here is the breakdown of what you need to know today to stay ready and culturally connected.
Spotlight on Military Spending: $93 Billion Under Scrutiny
A new analysis from the watchdog group Open the Books reveals that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved a staggering $93 billion in spending last September. While government agencies often rush to exhaust budgets to prevent future funding cuts, the specifics are turning heads. The department spent $9 million on lobster and crab dinners, alongside more than $15 million on ribeye steaks. Staying aware of these details matters, as historically, the timing of such lavish military spending has served as a warning sign of brewing overseas conflict.
Security on Alert: Potential Drone Threats from Iran
Adding to global security concerns, the FBI recently issued a critical alert to California police departments. Officials are monitoring the threat of a potential surprise drone attack from Iran, framed as retaliation for ongoing U.S. strikes. While experts believe sustained bombardments have degraded Iran’s military capabilities, the threat remains active. California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed he is in constant coordination with security officials to monitor the situation. These updates remind us of the importance of staying vigilant about the safety of our neighborhoods and the broader nation.
Entrepreneurship in Action: Vine and Olive’s Success Story
Melatrice Montgomery and Ayanna Carter are longtime friends are gaining national attention for their premium culinary business, Vine and Olive. As Black women breaking barriers in a historically underrepresented industry, they have successfully expanded their olive oil and balsamic vinegar company to four retail locations. They achieved this growth while maintaining demanding full-time careers in medicine and media. By building a thriving business through late nights and weekends without a traditional blueprint, this dynamic duo provides a profound example of empowering voices and celebrating diverse achievements.
Cultural Trailblazers: The Obamas Take Center Stage on Broadway
Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are making their highly anticipated debut as Broadway producers. Under their Higher Ground banner, they are backing a revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Proof. The production promises incredible star power, featuring Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri and Oscar nominee Don Cheadle. The Obamas noted that this project perfectly aligns with their mission to champion stories exploring profound questions about brilliance, doubt, and family inheritance. It is a beautiful reminder of our inclusive journey and the power of seeing our community’s talent shine on the biggest stages.
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Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 13, 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com