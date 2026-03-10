Listen Live
Queen Latifah and Taraji P. Henson Join Lifetime

Queen Latifah and Taraji P. Henson to Produce Original Films for Lifetime

Published on March 10, 2026

Source: Red Table Talk/Getty

Queen Latifah and Taraji P. Henson to Produce Original Films for Lifetime

Lifetime has announced new partnerships with Queen Latifah and Taraji P. Henson, expanding its lineup of female-driven movies and digital storytelling. Queen Latifah will executive-produce three Lifetime originals, while Taraji P. Henson will produce two films for the network. These collaborations aim to tell culturally resonant, female-led stories and join other creative collaborators like Mary J. Blige and Toni Braxton. Additionally, Lifetime is venturing into microdramas with the upcoming series Tides of Temptation, tied to the film Terry McMillan Presents: Paradise with You, promising emotional depth and cinematic quality for digital audiences. The network’s 2026 slate combines star-led films with innovative digital content, emphasizing women’s stories and reaching viewers beyond traditional TV. Source: https://blacknews.com/news/queen-latifah-taraji-p-henson-produce-original-films-lifetime/

