Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

50 Cent Teases Documentary on T.I. and Tiny’s Assault Allegations

Published on March 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pick the Playlist
Source: 50 Cent Action Channel/Getty

50 Cent Teases Documentary on T.I. and Tiny’s Assault Allegations

50 Cent teased a possible documentary focused on T.I. and Tiny Harris, referencing the couple’s assault allegations. The G-Unit founder shared a screenshot of a headline claiming he is developing a series about the couple, sparking speculation online. This move follows 50 Cent’s previous involvement in producing documentaries on high-profile controversies, such as “Sean Combs: The Reckoning.” The allegations against T.I. and Tiny gained public attention in 2021, with the couple denying the claims. The potential documentary talk also coincides with the ongoing feud between 50 Cent and T.I., dating back to 2007. Source: https://balleralert.com/profiles/blogs/50-cent-ti-tiny-documentary-assault-allegations/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
57th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Ryan Coogler and Delroy Lindo Reflect on BAFTA Awards

Mike Epps BHM
12 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

What To Know Before The Oscars 2026

ALEXA
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Listen To WTLC On Your Amazon Alexa Or Echo

News  |  Veda Howard

Continued Prayers for Fred Hammond’s Recovery

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close