50 Cent Teases Documentary on T.I. and Tiny’s Assault Allegations

50 Cent teased a possible documentary focused on T.I. and Tiny Harris, referencing the couple’s assault allegations. The G-Unit founder shared a screenshot of a headline claiming he is developing a series about the couple, sparking speculation online. This move follows 50 Cent’s previous involvement in producing documentaries on high-profile controversies, such as “Sean Combs: The Reckoning.” The allegations against T.I. and Tiny gained public attention in 2021, with the couple denying the claims. The potential documentary talk also coincides with the ongoing feud between 50 Cent and T.I., dating back to 2007. Source: https://balleralert.com/profiles/blogs/50-cent-ti-tiny-documentary-assault-allegations/