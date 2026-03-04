Source: Red Bull Music Academy / Red Bull Music Academy

Bob Power, 74, Passes Away After Shaping The Sound Of A Tribe Called Quest, The Roots, Erykah Badu & More

Bob Power, the influential producer and engineer known for his work with A Tribe Called Quest, The Roots, and D’Angelo, has passed away at 74. His meticulous production and engineering helped define a generation of Hip-Hop and neo soul music. Power’s sonic signature can be heard on classic albums by artists such as Erykah Badu and Common. Beyond his work in the studio, Power was also a respected educator, mentoring young musicians and engineers. His legacy as a master engineer and producer will continue to influence the music industry for years to come. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/bob-power-74-passes-away-after-shaping-the-sound-of-a-tribe-called-quest-the-roots-erykah-badu-more