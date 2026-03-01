Source: Vans/Sophie Jones/Grammy.com/Damion Maxwell

SZA, H.E.R., Ella Mai Collaboration Idea Gains Attention

A social media post suggesting that SZA, H.E.R., and Ella Mai form a group called S.H.E. has sparked fan excitement in contemporary R&B. H.E.R. responded positively to the idea, leading to discussions about potential collaborations among the three artists. Chaka Khan praised H.E.R. in an interview, calling her “phenomenal” and comparing her to Prince. Khan emphasized the importance of authenticity and celebrating each other’s talents in the music industry, rather than focusing on competition. The enthusiasm for potential collaborations and the support for emerging artists like H.E.R. reflect a broader interest in collaborative projects and mutual appreciation in the music industry. Source: https://eurweb.com/sza-her-ella-mai-collab-fans