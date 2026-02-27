Listen Live
Lil Kim Debut Album: The Struggle for Family Content

Published on February 26, 2026

Lil Kim Says Biggie Smalls Blocked Kids Songs From Her Debut Album

Published on February 26, 2026

Notorious B.I.G. AKA Biggie Smalls Receives Billboard Music Award.
L. Busacca

Lil Kim Says Biggie Smalls Blocked Kids Songs From Debut Album

Lil Kim recently shared a revealing story about her debut album, “Hard Core,” during a high-speed drive with Nick Cannon. She disclosed that she had suggested adding cleaner, family-friendly songs for kids, but Biggie Smalls rejected the idea, insisting on maintaining the hardcore sound. Despite her initial doubts, the songs Biggie protected, like “Lady Marmalade” and “Ladies Night,” became global hits. Lil Kim reflected on her lyrics as a mom now, showing a balance between her career and motherhood. Source: https://balleralert.com/profiles/blogs/lil-kim-biggie-smalls-blocked-kids-songs/

