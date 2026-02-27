Lil Kim Says Biggie Smalls Blocked Kids Songs From Her Debut Album

L. Busacca

Lil Kim Says Biggie Smalls Blocked Kids Songs From Debut Album

Lil Kim recently shared a revealing story about her debut album, “Hard Core,” during a high-speed drive with Nick Cannon. She disclosed that she had suggested adding cleaner, family-friendly songs for kids, but Biggie Smalls rejected the idea, insisting on maintaining the hardcore sound. Despite her initial doubts, the songs Biggie protected, like “Lady Marmalade” and “Ladies Night,” became global hits. Lil Kim reflected on her lyrics as a mom now, showing a balance between her career and motherhood. Source: https://balleralert.com/profiles/blogs/lil-kim-biggie-smalls-blocked-kids-songs/