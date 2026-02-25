Lying King’ Conundrum: K. Michelle And Drew Sidora Trade Shade After #RHOA Trailer Teases Their Songstress Skirmish: ‘No Power, No Truth’

Source:

It’s official! K.Michelle is joining Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA), and she’s already stirring things up with longtime cast member Drew Sidora.

On Feb. 24, Bravo released the highly anticipated trailer for the new season, teasing explosive moments ahead. In one standout scene, the “Can’t Raise a Man” singer is seen clashing with Sidora in a heated exchange, hinting that their tension will be a major storyline.

K.Michelle and Drew Sidora traded shots on Instagram after the trailer dropped.

In fact, that tension quickly spilled onto social media on Tuesday, after Sidora shared the trailer on Instagram, welcoming the newcomers by tagging K. Michelle and Pinky Cole in her caption.

“Welcome to the jungle, @kmichellemusic & @pinkycole. Keeping it peachy just got a whole lot wilder. The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns April 5th,” she penned.

Unfortunately, the greeting wasn’t warmly received. K.Michelle wasted no time firing back in the comments.

“Girllll. Thank you, you are the LYING KING. Roarrrr,” she penned.

Sidora clapped back just as quickly.

“If I’m the Lying King, you just a yodeling hoot, making noise for attention, no power, no truth.”

Not one to back down, K.Michelle continued the exchange in The Neighborhood Talk’s comment section, laying the shade on thick.

“Yessssss Drew spell check and all!” she wrote after the outlet posted the trailer, which features Sidora’s narration. “You’re almost there little lady. But why would I get attention from you when you barely made the cut??? I had to save you right? Tell the people why you are just narrating. No worries. I got you Every-time beauty. I never get any thanks that deserve.”

The trailer also hints at the root of their fallout. In one scene, Sidora is shown receiving a bouquet of roses from a man identified as her “friend,” Black. Later, K.Michelle accuses Sidora’s mystery man of sliding into her DMs, sparking a fiery confrontation between the two women. At one point, the “Cry” singer is heard yelling for Sidora to “keep my name” out of “your mouth,” as they shout in a heated fight.

Rumors of K. Michelle and Drew Sidora fighting have surfaced before.

Interestingly, rumors of friction between the two aren’t new. In 2025, a report surfaced alleging that K.Michelle “lunged” at Sidora during a heated debate over their vocal abilities. The claims were never fully clarified, but speculation about bad blood has lingered. Guess we’ll finally find out if the rumors are true this season.

Buzz about K. Michelle joining RHOA intensified last August, when she was spotted filming with cast members across Atlanta at several popular locations. Now that her peach is official, fans are bracing for a dramatic season.

What do you think will happen next between these two?

RELATED: #RHOA Season 17 Trailer Features Country Crooner K. Michelle’s Hubby, Porsha’s Lady Love, Angela Vs. Pinky & THAT Songstress Skirmish

Lying King’ Conundrum: K. Michelle And Drew Sidora Trade Shade After #RHOA Trailer Teases Their Songstress Skirmish: ‘No Power, No Truth’ was originally published on bossip.com