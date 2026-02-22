Source: Radio-One/Getty

Stevie Wonder and the heartbreaking impact of Prince’s death

Stevie Wonder has been a respected artist since his debut single at the age of 12, and his talent has only grown over the years. His continued relevance and strong artistic ability have led to collaborations with high-profile artists, showcasing his exceptional talent and mutual respect for his peers. Wonder’s eloquent words at a tribute concert for Prince highlighted the pain of losing a fellow artist and the importance of cherishing memories and appreciating their work.

“It was hard to convey a message because I was in so much pain,” he said after his appearance. “Not saying I wasn’t with the others. But we had previously, very recently talked and talked about his future and things that he wanted to do and how inspired he was with the things he wanted to do. It lets you know: Hey, tomorrows not promised to anyone. But you say, ‘God, why him?’”

Despite the grief of losing artists like Prince, Wonder’s enduring legacy and musical contributions continue to inspire and resonate with fans worldwide. Source: https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/stevie-wonder-and-the-heartbreaking-impact-of-princes-death