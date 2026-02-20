Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Thad Matta Discusses Reaching His 500th Career Win

Thad Matta, a celebrated figure in college basketball, recently achieved a monumental milestone by securing his 500th career win as a head coach.

The victory came as Butler triumphed over Georgetown in a thrilling 93-89 game, marking a significant moment in Matta’s illustrious 21-year coaching career.

Reflecting on the achievement, Matta emphasized the importance of ending Butler’s losing streak, which had been weighing on the team.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Ending the losing streak was the most prevalent thing on my mind,” he shared, highlighting the resilience and determination of his players.

Despite challenges, including a grueling schedule and players battling illness, the team showcased grit and unity to secure the win.

Matta’s journey to 500 wins has been marked by dedication and a deep connection with his players.

He fondly recalled his first victory, a 90-72 win over Eastern Illinois, and expressed gratitude for the countless players who have contributed to his success.

A heartfelt video compiled by his daughter, featuring messages from former players and coaches, underscored the impact Matta has had on the basketball community.

Matta’s coaching philosophy, rooted in honesty and trust, has been a cornerstone of his success.

Thad Matta Discusses Reaching His 500th Career Win was originally published on 1075thefan.com