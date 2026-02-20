Listen Live
Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott's Funeral Arrangements

On Thursday, the Beech Grove Police Department announced funeral and visitation arrangements to honor Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott.

Published on February 19, 2026

Brian Elliott Photo with Wife
Source: Central Indiana Police Foundation / Central Indiana Police Foundation

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — On Thursday, the Beech Grove Police Department announced funeral arrangements to honor Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott.

Elliott died Monday after he was shot by 47-year-old Kenneth Johnson during a disturbance call at a Beech Grove apartment complex.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine sent out videos of Officer Elliott to highlight the lighthearted and selfless nature he brought to the job. In one moment from his time at the academy, Elliott is seen performing a rendition of “I’m a Little Teapot” to break the ice with his fellow recruits, a testament to his humility and sense of humor.

Police also shared a story from this past Christmas, when a boy with special needs came to the Beech Grove Police Department dressed as the Grinch. The child told officers that every police station he went to would not help him, but he hoped to film a video of himself getting “arrested” as the character. Officer Elliott didn’t hesitate to step in, playfully “arresting” the boy to fulfill his holiday wish. It was a small gesture that spoke volumes about the heart of the man the Beech Grove community is now mourning.

Elliott’s visitation is scheduled for Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Beech Grove High School, and his celebration of life is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. at the high school.

