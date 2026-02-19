Listen Live
Celebrity

Tisha Campbell Challenges Strong Black Woman Stereotype

Tisha Campbell Embraces ‘Not Giving a F**k’ in Her Most Authentic Chapter

Published on February 18, 2026

2020 Soul Train Awards
Source: BET Networks / Soul Train

Tisha Campbell reflects on her journey in the entertainment industry, motherhood, marriage, divorce, and finding her own sense of self outside of others’ expectations. After years of putting herself last, she is now embracing a phase of making choices based on her desires rather than obligations. Campbell is challenging the “strong Black woman” stereotype and advocating for emotional honesty and self-discovery. Through stand-up comedy and creative exploration, she is finding joy, healing, and a renewed sense of purpose, defining success as service rather than validation. Source: https://blavity.com/women/tisha-campbell-most-authentic-chapter

