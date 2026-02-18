Listen Live
Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84
Celebrity

Snoop Dogg pays it forward after Italy mishap

Published on February 17, 2026

Snoop Dogg
Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Snoop Dogg’s recent visit to Livigno, Italy, during the Winter Olympics took an unexpected turn when a payment issue at a local restaurant led to a heartwarming exchange. Despite attempts to pay for his takeout order, the staff insisted he take the food for free. In a gesture of gratitude, Snoop later sent five tickets to the Olympic finals to the family. His time at the Games has been marked by new experiences, celebrity interactions, and a focus on unity and positivity, showcasing the impact of small acts of kindness in creating memorable moments. Source: https://rollingout.com/2026/02/16/snoop-dogg-italy-olympic-gesture/

