Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84
Sports

Michael Jordan's Nascar Team Wins Daytona 500, Social Reacts

Michael Jordan's NASCAR Team Wins The Daytona 500 & Even He Can't Believe It

Tyler Reddick stole a shocking last-lap Daytona 500 win for Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing.

Published on February 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Source: James Gilbert / Getty

It’s official, Michael Jordan’s quest to dominate yet another sport has been realized as his NASCAR team, 23XI, won the Daytona 500.

The winning Toyota was actually being driven by Tyler Reddick, and what made his win even more remarkable is that he wasn’t expected to win. His only lead came in the final lap, making him only the fourth driver in history to sneak from behind, and he can thank some unforeseen circumstances.

At the white flag, Carson Hocevar was leading the pack but spun out. Then he only had to worry about Zane Elliott and Chase Smith, until the latter got bumped by Reddick’s teammate Riley Herbst. He managed to squeeze around Elliott at the last second for a picture-perfect finish and a win of just inches.

After the race, 30-year-old Reddick was just as surprised at the turn of events that made him a Daytona 500 champion. It’s been a tough period for him since not winning any races in 2025, while focusing on his infant son’s heart issues.

“Just incredible how it all played out,” Reddick said after snapping that 38-race losing streak. “Just true Daytona madness. I’ve already lost my voice from screaming. Never thought I’d be Daytona 500 champion.”

Overcoming those obstacles made Jordan a happy owner as he lifted and hugged the Harley J. Earl Trophy with just as much emotion as he did the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after his 1996 Finals win.

“I can’t even believe it, it was so gratifying,” Jordan began. “We had four guys who were really fighting, that were helping each other out. You never know how these races are gonna end, you just try to survive. Riley did an unbelievable job by pushing at the end. That shows what teamwork can really do. He won’t get enough credit, but we feel the love.”

Jordan added, “It feels like I won a championship, but until I get my ring, I won’t even know.”

See social media’s reaction to Jordan’s win below.

Michael Jordan's NASCAR Team Wins The Daytona 500 & Even He Can't Believe It was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
BHM 2026
9 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana Linebacker, Jacob Savage, Reveals He Will Wear Number 21 Creating A 21 Savage CFB Jersey

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

106.7 WTLC 1x1 logo
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Pick The Playlist

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Jazzy Report: Voting Rights, Bee Rights, And Baby Daddy Drama

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close