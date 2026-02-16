Michael Jordan's NASCAR Team Wins The Daytona 500 & Even He Can't Believe It

Source: James Gilbert / Getty

It’s official, Michael Jordan’s quest to dominate yet another sport has been realized as his NASCAR team, 23XI, won the Daytona 500.

The winning Toyota was actually being driven by Tyler Reddick, and what made his win even more remarkable is that he wasn’t expected to win. His only lead came in the final lap, making him only the fourth driver in history to sneak from behind, and he can thank some unforeseen circumstances.

At the white flag, Carson Hocevar was leading the pack but spun out. Then he only had to worry about Zane Elliott and Chase Smith, until the latter got bumped by Reddick’s teammate Riley Herbst. He managed to squeeze around Elliott at the last second for a picture-perfect finish and a win of just inches.

After the race, 30-year-old Reddick was just as surprised at the turn of events that made him a Daytona 500 champion. It’s been a tough period for him since not winning any races in 2025, while focusing on his infant son’s heart issues.

“Just incredible how it all played out,” Reddick said after snapping that 38-race losing streak. “Just true Daytona madness. I’ve already lost my voice from screaming. Never thought I’d be Daytona 500 champion.”

Overcoming those obstacles made Jordan a happy owner as he lifted and hugged the Harley J. Earl Trophy with just as much emotion as he did the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after his 1996 Finals win.

“I can’t even believe it, it was so gratifying,” Jordan began. “We had four guys who were really fighting, that were helping each other out. You never know how these races are gonna end, you just try to survive. Riley did an unbelievable job by pushing at the end. That shows what teamwork can really do. He won’t get enough credit, but we feel the love.”

Jordan added, “It feels like I won a championship, but until I get my ring, I won’t even know.”

