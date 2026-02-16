Listen Live
Local

Indiana Offers Free Soil Testing for Farmers

Registration begins February 16th and remains open through April 8th, unless funding runs out earlier.

Published on February 16, 2026

STATEWIDE –A free state program is giving Hoosier farmers more information about what their soil needs — and what it doesn’t.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is again offering no-cost soil sampling for farmers within the Mississippi River Basin.

The goal is to help producers make informed fertilizer decisions, improve yields, and reduce runoff that can impact water quality.

The program is open to row crops, pastures, hay fields, and specialty crops. Priority will go to smaller acreages and fields that have not been sampled recently.

