Relationships

Megan Thee Stallion on Therapy and Mental Health

Megan Thee Stallion Credits Therapy For Opening Heart To Klay Thompson Love

Published on February 14, 2026

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
Megan Thee Stallion reflects on her unexpected relationship with Klay Thompson, emphasizing the importance of self-love and mental health in finding love. The rapper-turned-entrepreneur also discusses her wellness journey and partnership with Dunkin’ for their new Protein Milk and Protein Refreshers. Megan shares that incorporating protein into her fitness routine has boosted her confidence and energy levels, aligning with her focus on staying disciplined in 2026. Additionally, she emphasizes the importance of letting love come naturally and not chasing it, while hinting at new music to come this year. Source: https://people.com/megan-thee-stallion-on-finding-love-with-klay-thompson-exclusive-11906672

