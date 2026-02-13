Source: valentinrussanov / Getty

Black Women Are Losing Jobs At Three Times The Rate Of Other Women

The U.S. job market is facing a crisis, with high layoffs and job cuts in 2025 and Black unemployment on the rise. Black women have been disproportionately affected, losing over three times as many jobs compared to all women. Federal program cuts and erratic tariff schedules have made Black women particularly vulnerable. Despite only representing 14% of the workforce, Black women accounted for over half of all women’s job losses in volatile months. The systemic failure to protect Black women in the labor market has led to significant job losses, highlighting the need for more culturally inclusive and accessible job opportunities. Source: https://www.essence.com/news/money-career/black-women-job-losses-three-times-rate/