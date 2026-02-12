Listen Live
Close
Recording Artists

Ludacris At NBA All-Star Saturday Night Performance

Ludacris to Headline 2026 NBA All-Star Saturday Night in Los Angeles

Published on February 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ludacris
Source: Eric Fernandez / WTLC

Ludacris to Headline 2026 NBA All-Star Saturday Night in Los Angeles

Ludacris will headline NBA All-Star Saturday with a performance ahead of the NBA Dunk Contest at the Inuit Dome in Los Angeles. The event will start at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Other performances across All-Star Weekend include Chloe Bailey at the NBA HBCU Classic, K-pop group CORTIS at the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, and Brandy and Sarah McLachlan at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. Jon Tesh will perform the “Roundball Rock” anthem to open the NBA All-Star Game, which will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock. Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/ludacris-nba-all-star-saturday-2026-headliner-1236177708/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Mike Epps Goes Viral After Roasting Nicki Minaj

We dem Ones Updates Graphic
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Get Tickets: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

BHM Hon 2026
5 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

Wine Dine
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

R&B After Hours: Wine & Dine Wednesday Valentine’s Edition

Specific Rules For Indianapolis, Your Shot Comedy Search 2026
Contests  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Mike Epps: We Them Ones Comedy Search Contest

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close