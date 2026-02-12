Source: Eric Fernandez / WTLC

Ludacris to Headline 2026 NBA All-Star Saturday Night in Los Angeles

Ludacris will headline NBA All-Star Saturday with a performance ahead of the NBA Dunk Contest at the Inuit Dome in Los Angeles. The event will start at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Other performances across All-Star Weekend include Chloe Bailey at the NBA HBCU Classic, K-pop group CORTIS at the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, and Brandy and Sarah McLachlan at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. Jon Tesh will perform the “Roundball Rock” anthem to open the NBA All-Star Game, which will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock. Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/ludacris-nba-all-star-saturday-2026-headliner-1236177708/