Source: Prince Williams/JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Prince Williams/JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX

Kanye West Can No Longer Tour in US — Source

Kanye West has reportedly been banned from touring in the United States by Live Nation and AEG, the two major players in the live music market. Sources indicate that West is not allowed to tour in the country, resulting in significant financial losses for the rapper. Despite gearing up for the release of his latest album, Bully, West’s team is exploring international touring options, which are complicated without U.S. music companies’ support. Additionally, West was banned from this year’s Grammy Awards after issuing a public apology for his controversial actions. Source: https://www.realitytea.com/2026/02/10/kanye-west-ban-to-perform-tour-in-us/