Plainfield Police Department Temporarily Closed

The Plainfield Police Department said Monday their offices have temporarily closed until further notice after a "substantial sewer backup."

Published on February 9, 2026

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Plainfield Police Department said Monday their offices have temporarily closed until further notice after a "substantial sewer backup."

The building is on West Main Street, near Saratoga Parkway and Moon Road.

“We are actively working on setting up a satellite location for people to receive documents and information while the building is cleaned and remediated,” Plainfield police said on social media.

Police did not confirm how long it’ll take to clean up the department. However, they emphasized that police patrols and investigative duties remain fully operational, noting that there is absolutely no lapse in public safety services.

If you need to reach out to police, you can call 911 or the Hendricks County Communication Center at 317-838-3700.

Plainfield Police Department Temporarily Closed was originally published on wibc.com

