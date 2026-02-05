Source: (PHOTO: Abdul-Hakim Shabazz/WIBC)

Let Kids Be Kids Bill has been approved

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indiana House Representatives unanimously approved a House Bill 1035, would protect parents from child welfare investigations solely for allowing age-appropriate independence.

House Bill 1035, championed by State Rep. Jake Teshka, clarifies that children participating in independent activities, such as biking, walking, or playing outside, should automatically be designated as “children in need of services.” Supporters say the “Let Kids Be Kids” measure protects families from unnecessary state interference.

“As a dad, my kids are already practicing the same kind of independence that I did when I was their age, and I believe that other Hoosier kids should have the same freedom,” Teshka said. “This bill leaves room for intervention in cases of actual neglect, but more often than not reported cases just don’t rise to that standard.”

State Rep. Ryan Lauer, a co-author of the bill, emphasized that the legislation is “common sense.” By establishing clear guidelines, lawmakers hope to reduce unnecessary reporting so that DCS caseworkers can focus their resources on children in danger.

The bill now moves to the Indiana Senate for further consideration. Hoosiers can follow the progress of the bill at iga.in.gov.

