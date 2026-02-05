Listen Live
Close
Local

Let Kids Be Kids Bill has been approved

The Indiana House Representatives unanimously approved a House Bill 1035, which would protect parents from child welfare investigations solely for allowing age-appropriate independence.

Published on February 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A photo of the statehouse on a bright day
Source: (PHOTO: Abdul-Hakim Shabazz/WIBC)

Let Kids Be Kids Bill has been approved

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indiana House Representatives unanimously approved a House Bill 1035, would protect parents from child welfare investigations solely for allowing age-appropriate independence.

House Bill 1035, championed by State Rep. Jake Teshka, clarifies that children participating in independent activities, such as biking, walking, or playing outside, should automatically be designated as “children in need of services.” Supporters say the “Let Kids Be Kids” measure protects families from unnecessary state interference.

“As a dad, my kids are already practicing the same kind of independence that I did when I was their age, and I believe that other Hoosier kids should have the same freedom,” Teshka said. “This bill leaves room for intervention in cases of actual neglect, but more often than not reported cases just don’t rise to that standard.”

State Rep. Ryan Lauer, a co-author of the bill, emphasized that the legislation is “common sense.” By establishing clear guidelines, lawmakers hope to reduce unnecessary reporting so that DCS caseworkers can focus their resources on children in danger.

The bill now moves to the Indiana Senate for further consideration. Hoosiers can follow the progress of the bill at iga.in.gov.

Let Kids Be Kids Bill has been approved was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Specific Rules For Indianapolis, Your Shot Comedy Search 2026
Contests  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Mike Epps: We Them Ones Comedy Search Contest

We dem Ones Updates Graphic
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Get Tickets: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

Motorola Xoom At The Maxim Party Powered by Motorola Xoom
Reality TV  |  JC

Basketball Wives Cancelled According to Shaunie Henderson

31 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

30 Black Love Songs That Prove “Love” Runs the Culture

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close