Celebrity

Joe Budden on Nicki Minaj’s Trump Support Controversy

Joe Budden Thinks Nicki Minaj Is Taking Checks to Support President Trump

Published on February 5, 2026

Joe Budden believes that Nicki Minaj is accepting money to support President Trump, suggesting that many celebrities are tempted by financial incentives. He expressed disappointment in seeing individuals he knows benefit from Black consumerism aligning with Trump. Nicki Minaj’s recent public support for Trump, including speaking at MAGA events and receiving a Trump Gold Card, has sparked controversy. However, the White House clarified that the card was merely a “memento.” Source: https://b93.net/ixp/812/p/joe-budden-nicki-minaj-money-support-president-trump

