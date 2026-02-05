Amazon Announced New Delivery Station in Vincennes

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

VINCENNES, Ind. — On Thursday, Amazon announced they have plans to build a new 104,000 square-foot delivery station in Vincennes.

The facility marks an expansion of the company’s footprint in Indiana and aims to speed up the “last mile” of the delivery process for people in Knox County. Construction is set to begin in the coming weeks, bringing it with the potential for roughly 170 new jobs and additional opportunities for drivers.

“Amazon already provides excellent services to Vincennes and the Knox County region, and we’re grateful to see this new local delivery station expansion raise the performance bar even higher,” Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum said. “We appreciate Amazon’s confidence and strategic vision in making this important investment in Vincennes and the region through job creation and other positive economic benefits.”

The project is part of a larger $4 billion push by Amazon to strengthen its rural delivery networks across the country by the end of 2026. Beyond faster shipping, the company is highlighting the competitive pay and full benefits packages available to its frontline employees.

“We’re excited to bring Amazon’s investment to Vincennes and Knox County,” Kyle DeGiulio, senior manager of economic development for Amazon said. “This delivery station represents more than just faster deliveries—it’s about creating quality jobs with industry-leading pay and benefits, supporting local businesses through our logistics network, and making a long-term commitment to this community. We’re grateful for our partnership with City of Vincennes and Knox County Economic Development, and we look forward to becoming an active member of the Vincennes community for years to come.”

While specific hiring dates and an opening day are still being finalized, the investment represents a multi-billion-dollar trend of growth for the tech giant within the state.

