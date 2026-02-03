Bill to Modernize Local Governments in Indiana Gets Approval in House

Source: (Eric Berman/WIBC)

STATEHOUSE-Improving efficiency and modernizing local government is the goal of a bill that was written by Republican State Rep. Alaina Shonkwiler of Noblesville.

Shonkwiler says this bill (House Bill 1315) will reorganize certain townships to improve efficiency and streamline layers of government while protecting essential service. It addresses duplicate layers of government by consolidating townships if they serve less than 6,700 residents, do not operate a township fire department and if their total annual employee salaries are more than twice the amount of public assistance they distribute.

“Hoosiers should not have to pay taxes for overlapping layers of local government or services that are not being provided efficiently,” Shonkwiler said. “We appreciate the work of our townships, but the system has not kept up with our growing communities, leading to duplicative or misaligned service distribution.”

Of the estimated 1,000 townships in Indiana, this bill is expected to impact approximately 200. A majority of townships gave out less than $3,000 in public assistance in 2024. Shonkwiler believes consolidation would improve service3 delivery, remove unnecessary overhead costs and ensure efficient, reliable, and transparent local government operations.

It now moves to the Senate for further consideration.

