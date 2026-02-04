Listen Live
Close
Movies

Halle Berry Addresses Ageism in Hollywood

Halle Berry Claps Back Against Ageism in Hollywood

Published on February 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lionsgate's "Never Let Go" World Premiere
Source: Arturo Holmes/WireImage / Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Halle Berry Claps Back Against Ageism in Hollywood

Halle Berry recently spoke out against ageism in Hollywood during an exclusive interview. She discussed her character, Sharon Colvin, in the upcoming movie “Crime 101,” emphasizing the importance of fighting against age discrimination. Berry expressed her determination not to be marginalized or devalued as she continues her career. The Academy Award winner highlighted her commitment to being heard and seen, especially as she navigates the challenges of aging in the entertainment industry. “Crime 101” is scheduled for release in the United States on February 13, 2026. Source: https://www.realitytea.com/2026/02/03/halle-berry-ageism-hollywood-the-cut-interview/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Specific Rules For Indianapolis, Your Shot Comedy Search 2026
Contests  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Mike Epps: We Them Ones Comedy Search Contest

National  |  Staff

Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents

Motorola Xoom At The Maxim Party Powered by Motorola Xoom
Reality TV  |  JC

Basketball Wives Cancelled According to Shaunie Henderson

We dem Ones Updates Graphic
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Get Tickets: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close