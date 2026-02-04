Source: Arturo Holmes/WireImage / Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Halle Berry Claps Back Against Ageism in Hollywood

Halle Berry recently spoke out against ageism in Hollywood during an exclusive interview. She discussed her character, Sharon Colvin, in the upcoming movie “Crime 101,” emphasizing the importance of fighting against age discrimination. Berry expressed her determination not to be marginalized or devalued as she continues her career. The Academy Award winner highlighted her commitment to being heard and seen, especially as she navigates the challenges of aging in the entertainment industry. “Crime 101” is scheduled for release in the United States on February 13, 2026. Source: https://www.realitytea.com/2026/02/03/halle-berry-ageism-hollywood-the-cut-interview/