Entertainment

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

Published on February 2, 2026

This Black History Month, we are proud to honor 10 extraordinary individuals who have made a lasting impact in their communities and beyond.

Starting Monday, February 9th, and continuing through Friday, February 20th, we will celebrate a new honoree each weekday. 

These remarkable individuals represent the spirit of resilience, leadership, and innovation, showcasing the profound contributions of Black excellence throughout Indianapolis and beyond.

From trailblazing activists and cultural icons to visionary entrepreneurs and pioneering scholars, each honoree has shaped history in meaningful ways and continues to inspire future generations.

Join us as we celebrate their achievements and honor their legacies. 

Stay tuned each weekday to learn more about these incredible individuals and their stories of impact and inspiration!

Black History Month
