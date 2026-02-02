Source: The Jacksons/Getty

Jackson brothers scrambling to heal rift with Paris ahead of ‘Michael’ biopic premiere: sources

Michael Jackson’s family is gearing up for the release of the biopic “Michael,” hoping to honor his legacy. The film’s premiere will feature Michael’s children, but there is tension within the family as Paris Jackson’s legal crusade against the estate threatens to overshadow the movie. Prince Jackson, concerned about the family’s image and his sister’s well-being, is trying to navigate the situation delicately. Paris’s legal challenges against the estate have sparked conflict, with the estate defending its actions and emphasizing its financial success since Michael’s death. Source: https://nypost.com/2026/02/01/entertainment/jackson-brothers-scrambling-to-heal-rift-with-paris-ahead-of-michael-biopic-premiere