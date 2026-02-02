Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

Fishers Police Believe Hailey Buzbee is Dead, Ohio Man In Custody
Recording Artists

Paris Jackson's Legal Battle Impacts Family Dynamics

Jackson brothers scrambling to heal rift with Paris ahead of ‘Michael’ biopic premiere: sources

Published on February 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: The Jacksons/Getty

Jackson brothers scrambling to heal rift with Paris ahead of ‘Michael’ biopic premiere: sources

Michael Jackson’s family is gearing up for the release of the biopic “Michael,” hoping to honor his legacy. The film’s premiere will feature Michael’s children, but there is tension within the family as Paris Jackson’s legal crusade against the estate threatens to overshadow the movie. Prince Jackson, concerned about the family’s image and his sister’s well-being, is trying to navigate the situation delicately. Paris’s legal challenges against the estate have sparked conflict, with the estate defending its actions and emphasizing its financial success since Michael’s death. Source: https://nypost.com/2026/02/01/entertainment/jackson-brothers-scrambling-to-heal-rift-with-paris-ahead-of-michael-biopic-premiere

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
Specific Rules For Indianapolis, Your Shot Comedy Search 2026
Contests  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Mike Epps: We Them Ones Comedy Search Contest

National  |  Staff

Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents

We dem Ones Updates Graphic
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Get Tickets: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

Karen Vaughn With Kountry Wayne
Entertainment  |  Karen Vaughn

WTLC Is Glowing Up: A Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Our New Home

Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-28-26

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close