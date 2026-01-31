Mariah Carey Kicked Off Grammys Weekend Honored At MusiCares In Prada

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Mariah Carey started her 2026 Grammys weekend by snagging a major honor. Just before the ceremony kicks off on Sunday, February 1, the superstar was named MusiCares Person of the Year.



Each year, MusiCares honors an artist for their undeniable impact on music, culture, and community. And honestly, Mariah is the perfect fit. Her influence stretches far beyond the charts. From her vocals to her glamour to her story, she’s shaped pop culture for decades.



She now joins a list of past honorees who are just as iconic. Think Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Stevie Wonder, and Elton John.

Mariah Carey Rocked Sheer Floral Lace To MusiCares

And you already know Mariah Carey did not disappoint when it came to giving the girls a lewk. Photos from the event show her arriving like the honorary she is, dressed in a sheer floral gown with a corseted bodice that hugged her curves perfectly. In other words, the Butterfly Queen was showing bawdy. The Prada dress also featured a dramatic train that brought all the red carpet drama.



She finished the look completely iced out, wearing a sparkling diamond collar necklace, layered diamond bracelets, and dangling diamond earrings. Diamonds aren’t just a girl’s best friend — they are truly Mariah’s go-to for glamorous nights.



The “Just Like Honey” singer completed her beauty moment with soft waves, a bronzed glow, and nude lips. Mariah looked stunning. Inside the gala, Mariah was celebrated through performances of some of her biggest hits. Artists put their own spin on classics like “Always Be My Baby” and “Hero.”



One standout performer was vocal powerhouse Jennifer Hudson. The American Idol winner brought her own glamour in a deep royal blue velvet gown with a high slit and sequins. She topped it off with a dramatic lighter-blue cape-like duster. Her big, bold, kinky hair matched the energy of the night.

Thw MusiCares event is just one of many happening during Grammys weekend, with celebrities out and about ahead of music’s biggest night. Events like this are a reminder that Mariah Carey will always be one of our forever icons — vocals, beauty, diamonds, and all.

She kicked off Grammys weekend exactly the way only Mimi can: glamorous, celebrated, and completely unforgettable.

