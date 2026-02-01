Listen Live
Published on January 31, 2026

Airbnb Open LA - Open Spotlight
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Mariah Carey Reveals Why She Doesn’t See Herself As A ‘Legend’

Mariah Carey, the iconic singer with 19 US Number Ones, will be honored as MusiCares’ 2026 Person of the Year. Despite her legendary status, Carey humbly avoids labeling herself as such, emphasizing her ongoing dedication to hard work. The 56-year-old star credits her longevity in the industry to staying true to herself and maintaining a strong work ethic. Recognized for her philanthropic efforts, Carey supports various causes and emphasizes the importance of giving back to communities in need. MusiCares’ executive director praised Carey for using her platform to provide support and empower others, highlighting her commitment to creating positive change. Source: https://q961.com/mariah-carey-reveals-why-she-refuses-to-call-herself-a-legend

