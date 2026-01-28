Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana Governor Praises Work of First Responders During Storm

Indiana Governor Mike Braun Praises Work of First Responders During Winter Storm

Published on January 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mike Braun on Redistricting
Source: WISH-TV

STATEWIDE–Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced on Wednesday that the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) returned to normal daily operations at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27, after being activated to Level III (Emergency Conditions) since Saturday, Jan. 24, to coordinate the state’s response to the extreme winter storm.

“Indiana took a proactive approach to respond to this extreme winter weather, and our state agencies worked hand in hand to keep Hoosiers safe over the past few days. I want to thank our first responders, emergency responders, snowplow operators, Indiana National Guardsmen and volunteers who selflessly dedicated these last 72 hours to the public safety of our state,” said Braun in a Wednesday news release.

Braun says State Police received nearly 4,000 calls for service, including over 800 crashes and 500 slide-offs.

Around 300 National Guard members were activated to help local law enforcement agencies, and over 800 snow plows were deployed by INDOT in a full call-out to address the storm’s impact.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun Praises Work of First Responders During Winter Storm was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Lucky black man and woman holding lots of dollar cash
Money  |  Karen Vaughn

How to Stop Worrying About Running Out of Money in Retirement

We dem Ones Updates Graphic
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Get Tickets: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-28-26

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

18 Items
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

Lil Wayne Hates On Caleb Williams’ Painted Nails After Chicago Bears Win, Social Media Trolls Tunechi

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close