Movie ‘Sinners’ Achieves Historic BAFTA Nominations

Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ Becomes Most-Nominated Film by a Black Director in BAFTA History

Published on January 28, 2026

Sinners asset
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ Becomes Most-Nominated Film by a Black Director in BAFTA History

“Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, has set a new record with the most BAFTA nominations for a film by a Black director. The vampire horror movie earned 13 nominations, including best director, leading actor, and supporting actress. The success of Sinners reflects BAFTA’s efforts to improve diversity outreach, with 25 percent of nominated films this year directed by women. The film will compete against One Battle After Another at the BAFTA Film Awards on Feb. 22, along with other top contenders like Marty Supreme and Frankenstein.” Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/ryan-coogler-sinners-bafta-nominations-record-black-history-1236486898/

