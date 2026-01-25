Listen Live
Mary J. Blige on working with ‘mean’ Aretha Franklin

Published on January 24, 2026

Source: Black Women’s Health Imperative/Getty

Mary J. Blige recalls the intense recording session with Aretha Franklin, describing the Queen of Soul’s intimidating presence in the studio. Franklin’s unconventional attire and demanding vocal needs created a tense atmosphere during the collaboration on the track “Don’t Waste Your Time” in 1999. Despite initial apprehension, Blige earned Franklin’s respect, as evidenced by the nickname “Choppy” bestowed upon her. The experience, marked by extreme heat and Franklin’s unique vocabulary, left a lasting impression on Blige, who later portrayed jazz legend Dinah Washington in the biopic Respect. Source: https://parade.com/news/mary-j-blige-recalls-the-moment-aretha-franklin-walked-into-the-studio-like-she-was-coming-to-fight-even-babyface-was-scared

