Listen Live
Close
Local

Mayor Hogsett and Other Indy Leaders Discuss Winter Weather

Published on January 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Joe Hogsett
Source: WISH-TV / other

INDIANAPOLIS — In a press conference Friday, Mayor Joe Hogsett and other leaders in Indianapolis talked about the incoming winter storm across the state.

Hogsett, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW), the National Weather Service, and AES Indiana all urge people in Indiana to stay safe during the storm.

Forecasters expect at least five inches of snow for much of central Indiana and closer to 12 inches towards southern Indiana, but Indianapolis is equally concerned about a huge drop in wind chills that will follow the storm.

“I want to caution residents of our city that road conditions are expected to be particularly hazardous on Sunday, and we are asking community members to avoid any and all unnecessary travel,” Hogsett said.

Infrastructure and utility teams are already moving into emergency shifts to handle the snow and the extreme cold. Todd Wilson, the Director of Indy DPW, explained that Indianapolis will have full staffing throughout the weekend, though he warned that the deep freeze will change how they fight the storm.

“The cold temperatures will significantly reduce the effectiveness of salt as a deicing agent,” Wilson said. “When temperatures reach the point where the salt is no longer effective, crews will suspend salt application and adjust operations accordingly.”

Utility leaders from AES Indiana added that while they don’t expect widespread power outages from the snow, they have additional crews ready to handle the increased demand for electricity as wind chills drop to 20 degrees below zero.

Mayor Hogsett and Other Indy Leaders Discuss Winter Weather was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
2 Items
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

2026 Oscar Nominations: ‘Sinners’ Smashes Record With 16 Nominations, Ryan Coogler Receives First Nods For Directing & Screenwriting

We dem Ones Updates Graphic
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Get Tickets: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

18 Items
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

Lil Wayne Hates On Caleb Williams’ Painted Nails After Chicago Bears Win, Social Media Trolls Tunechi

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

How to Protect Your Instagram After the Big Data Leak | Techie Tuesday

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close