Source: Former NFL Players That Became NFL Head Coaches The NFL has long been a proving ground for some of the most competitive and talented athletes in the world. For a select group of players, their time on the field was just the beginning of their football journey. These individuals couldn't stay away from the game they loved, transitioning from the huddle to the sidelines as head coaches. Whether it was their natural leadership, deep understanding of the game, or a knack for strategy that became evident during their playing careers, these former players found a second calling in coaching. For many, the transition felt inevitable. Some were known as "coaches on the field" during their playing days, displaying an ability to read the game, inspire teammates, and make critical decisions under pressure. Others discovered their passion for teaching and mentoring after stepping away from the game, only to realize they couldn't stay away for long. Take a look below at our list of Former NFL Players That Later Became NFL Head Coaches. Aaron Glenn Source: Ishika Samant / Getty Played as a cornerback for the New York Jets, Houston Texans, and others. Became head coach of the Detroit Lions (2026–present). Known for his defensive acumen, Glenn transitioned from a successful career as a defensive coordinator to a head coaching role.

Kevin O’Connell Source: David Berding / Getty Played as a quarterback for the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, and others. Became head coach of the Minnesota Vikings (2022–present). Known for his offensive creativity, O’Connell has revitalized the Vikings’ offense and led them to success.

Dan Campbell Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Played as a tight end for the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and Detroit Lions. Became head coach of the Detroit Lions (2021–present). Known for his passionate and motivational coaching style.

Mike Vrabel Source: Michael Owens / Getty Played as a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs. Became head coach of the Tennessee Titans (2018–present). Known for his leadership and defensive expertise, Vrabel has led the Titans to multiple playoff appearances.

Todd Bowles Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Played as a safety for the Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers. Became head coach of the New York Jets (2015–2018) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022–present).

Jim Harbaugh Source: Cooper Neill / Getty Played as a quarterback for the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, and others. Became head coach of the San Francisco 49ers (2011–2014) & returned to coaching in the NFL in 2024 with the Chargers (2024). Led the 49ers to a Super Bowl XLVII appearance.

Sean Payton Source: Justin Edmonds / Getty Played briefly as a quarterback in the NFL and other leagues. Became head coach of the New Orleans Saints (2006–2021) & is not the coach of the Denver Broncos (2023- present). Won Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints.

Doug Pederson Source: Mike Carlson / Getty Played as a quarterback for several teams, including the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. Became head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles (2016–2020) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2022–2024). Won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles.

Frank Reich Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty Played as a quarterback, most notably for the Buffalo Bills. Became head coach of the Indianapolis Colts (2018–2022) and Carolina Panthers (2023).

Gary Kubiak Source: Tom Hauck / Getty Played as a quarterback for the Denver Broncos. Became head coach of the Houston Texans (2006–2013) and Denver Broncos (2015–2016). Won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos.

Jack Del Rio Source: Derick E. Hingle / Getty Played as a linebacker for the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, and Minnesota Vikings. Became head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2003–2011) and Oakland Raiders (2015–2017).

Ken Whisenhunt Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty Played as a tight end for the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Redskins, and New York Jets. Became head coach of the Arizona Cardinals (2007–2012) and Tennessee Titans (2014–2015). Led the Cardinals to a Super Bowl XLIII appearance.

Mike Munchak Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty Played as an offensive lineman for the Houston Oilers. Became head coach of the Tennessee Titans (2011–2013).

Leslie Frazier Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty Played as a cornerback for the Chicago Bears. Became head coach of the Minnesota Vikings (2010–2013).

Mike Singletary Source: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty Played as a Hall of Fame linebacker for the Chicago Bears. Became head coach of the San Francisco 49ers (2008–2010). Known for his fiery leadership and defensive expertise.

Dick LeBeau Source: Tom Pidgeon / Getty Played as a cornerback for the Detroit Lions. Became head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals (2000–2002). Renowned as one of the greatest defensive minds in NFL history, LeBeau also had a legendary career as a defensive coordinator.

Tony Dungy Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty Played as a defensive back for the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers. Became head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1996–2001) and Indianapolis Colts (2002–2008). Won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts, becoming the first Black head coach to win a Super Bowl.

Jim Zorn Source: Tom Hauck / Getty Played as a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks and others. Became head coach of the Washington Redskins (2008–2009).

Herm Edwards Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Played as a cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and Atlanta Falcons. Became head coach of the New York Jets (2001–2005) and Kansas City Chiefs (2006–2008).

Art Shell Source: MediaNews Group/Contra Costa Times via Getty Images / Getty Played as an offensive tackle for the Oakland Raiders. Became head coach of the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders (1989–1994, 2006). The first Black head coach in the modern NFL era.

Bill Cowher Source: George Gojkovich / Getty Played as a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles. Became head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers (1992–2006). Won Super Bowl XL with the Steelers.

Mike Ditka Source: George Gojkovich / Getty Played as a tight end for the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys. Became head coach of the Chicago Bears (1982–1992) and New Orleans Saints (1997–1999). Led the Bears to a Super Bowl XX victory.

Dan Reeves Source: STEPHEN JAFFE / Getty Played as a running back for the Dallas Cowboys. Became head coach of the Denver Broncos (1981–1992), New York Giants (1993–1996), and Atlanta Falcons (1997–2003). Led teams to four Super Bowl appearances.

Don Shula Source: George Gojkovich / Getty Played as a defensive back for the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Colts, and Washington Redskins. Became head coach of the Baltimore Colts (1963–1969) and Miami Dolphins (1970–1995). Won two Super Bowls (VII and VIII) and holds the record for most career wins as a head coach.

Raymond Berry Source: Focus On Sport / Getty Played as a wide receiver for the Baltimore Colts. Became head coach of the New England Patriots (1984–1989). Led the Patriots to a Super Bowl XX appearance.

Tom Flores Source: Focus On Sport / Getty Played as a quarterback for the Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs. Became head coach of the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders (1979–1987) and Seattle Seahawks (1992–1994). Won two Super Bowls (XV and XVIII) with the Raiders.

Forrest Gregg Source: Heinz Kluetmeier / Getty Played as an offensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. Became head coach of the Cleveland Browns (1975–1977), Cincinnati Bengals (1980–1983), and Green Bay Packers (1984–1987). Led the Bengals to a Super Bowl XVI appearance.

Mike McCormack Source: Focus On Sport / Getty Played as an offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns. Became head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles (1973–1975) and Baltimore Colts (1980–1981).

Jim Ringo Source: George Gojkovich / Getty Played as a center for the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. Became head coach of the Buffalo Bills (1976–1977).

Sam Wyche Source: Tim DeFrisco / Getty Played as a quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins. Became head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals (1984–1991) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1992–1995). Led the Bengals to a Super Bowl XXIII appearance.

Bart Starr Source: Bettmann / Getty Played as a legendary quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. Became head coach of the Packers (1975–1983).

Norm Van Brocklin Source: Ross Lewis / Getty Played as a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles. Became head coach of the Minnesota Vikings (1961–1966) and Atlanta Falcons (1968–1974).

Joe Schmidt Source: Christian Petersen / Getty Played as a Hall of Fame linebacker for the Detroit Lions. Became head coach of the Lions (1967–1972).

Tom Fears Source: Vic Stein / Getty Played as a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams. Became head coach of the New Orleans Saints (1967–1970).

Otto Graham Source: H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock / Getty Played as a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. Became head coach of the Washington Redskins (1966–1968).

George Halas Source: Bettmann / Getty Played as an end for the Decatur Staleys (later the Chicago Bears). Became the legendary head coach of the Chicago Bears (1920–1929, 1933–1942, 1946–1955, 1958–1967). Known as one of the founding fathers of the NFL.

Sammy Baugh Source: Bettmann / Getty Played as a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Washington Redskins. Became head coach of the New York Titans (1960–1961) and Houston Oilers (1964).

Jack Christiansen Source: Bettmann / Getty Played as a Hall of Fame defensive back for the Detroit Lions. Became head coach of the San Francisco 49ers (1963–1967).

Clyde “Bulldog” Turner Source: The Sporting News / Getty Played as a center and linebacker for the Chicago Bears. Briefly served as a head coach in the 1950s.