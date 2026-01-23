Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty Top 20 U.S. Athletes To Watch During The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics are set to showcase the world’s best athletes, and Team USA is bringing an incredible lineup of talent to the global stage. From seasoned veterans with record-breaking careers to rising stars ready to make their mark, these athletes embody the spirit of excellence and determination. With a mix of historic achievements, inspiring comebacks, and groundbreaking performances, these competitors are poised to captivate audiences and bring home glory. Take a look below into the Top 20 U.S. Athletes To Watch During The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. Madison Chock & Evan Bates (Figure Skating) This husband-and-wife duo has been a dominant force in ice dancing for over a decade. Love Sports? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. With three world championships and an Olympic team gold medal under their belts, they are competing in their fourth Olympics. Known for their artistry and technical precision, Chock and Bates are favorites to lead Team USA to more glory.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Alpine Skiing) A silver medalist in the super-G at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Cochran-Siegle comes from a family of skiing legends—his mother, Barbara Cochran, won Olympic gold in 1972. With a history of success on Italian slopes, including a World Cup victory in Bormio, he’s a strong contender in Milan Cortina.

Kendall Coyne Schofield (Hockey) A veteran forward with three Olympic medals (one gold, two silver), Coyne Schofield is a leader on and off the ice. Known for her speed and skill, she helped Team USA secure a world title in 2025 and will be competing with her 2-year-old son cheering her on.

Jessie Diggins (Cross-Country Skiing) The most decorated U.S. cross-country skier in history, Diggins made headlines with her gold medal in the team sprint at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. With three Olympic medals and countless World Cup victories, she’s aiming for more podium finishes in Milan Cortina.

Alex Ferreira (Freeski Halfpipe) A two-time Olympic medalist (silver in 2018, bronze in 2022), Ferreira is known for his technical tricks and massive amplitude. After an undefeated season two years ago, he’s looking to finally claim Olympic gold in the halfpipe.

Red Gerard (Snowboard Slopestyle/Big Air) At just 17, Gerard became the youngest Olympic snowboarding champion in history at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. Now 25, he’s a two-time X Games champion and remains Team USA’s top hope in men’s slopestyle.

Alex Hall (Freeski Slopestyle/Big Air) Hall is a versatile skier with an Olympic gold medal in slopestyle from 2022. With 12 X Games medals and two Crystal Globes, he’s a favorite to dominate in both slopestyle and big air.

Kaillie Humphries (Bobsled) One of the most decorated bobsledders in history, Humphries has won four Olympic medals, including gold in the women’s monobob at the 2022 Games. Competing in her fifth Olympics, she’s a trailblazer for women in the sport.

Erin Jackson (Speed Skating) Jackson made history in 2022 as the first Black American woman to win an individual Winter Olympic gold medal. A former inline skater, she’s now a dominant force on the ice and a favorite in Milan Cortina.

Jaelin Kauf (Moguls) Kauf, a silver medalist in 2022, is coming off her best season yet, winning the World Cup overall title and world championship gold. She’s a top contender in both moguls and the new dual moguls event.

Chloe Kim (Snowboard Halfpipe) A two-time Olympic champion, Kim is a snowboarding icon. Known for her groundbreaking tricks, including the first-ever 1260 in a halfpipe run, she’s aiming to become the first snowboarder to win three consecutive Olympic golds.

Hilary Knight (Hockey) A four-time Olympian and the all-time leading scorer in IIHF Women’s World Championship history, Knight is looking to cap her illustrious career with another Olympic gold. She’s a true legend in women’s hockey.

Alysa Liu (Figure Skating) Liu, a two-time U.S. national champion, shocked the world with her early retirement at 16 but made a triumphant return to win the 2025 world championship. She’s the first American woman to land a quad and is a strong medal contender.

Ilia Malinin (Figure Skating) Known as the “Quad God,” Malinin is the first skater to land a quadruple Axel in competition. Undefeated for over two years, the 20-year-old is a two-time world champion and the favorite for Olympic gold.

Auston Matthews (Hockey) One of the NHL’s most dominant scorers, Matthews is making his Olympic debut. A three-time top goal scorer and MVP, he’ll be a key leader for Team USA as they aim for gold.

Elana Meyers Taylor (Bobsled) The most decorated Black Winter Olympian, Meyers Taylor has five Olympic medals (three silver, two bronze) and is a pioneer in women’s bobsled. Her explosive starts and leadership make her a force to watch.

Mystique Ro (Skeleton) Ro is a rising star in skeleton, becoming the first American to win a World Cup race in eight years. She also earned a world championship silver medal in 2025 and is a strong contender for gold.

Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine Skiing) A record-breaking skier with 101 World Cup wins and eight world championship medals, Shiffrin is chasing more Olympic gold to cement her legacy as one of the greatest skiers of all time.

Jordan Stolz (Speed Skating) At just 21, Stolz is already a world champion in three distances. He’s aiming to become the first American since Eric Heiden in 1980 to win multiple speed skating medals at a single Olympics.