What to Know About Indiana’s Incoming Snow

Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Temperatures are expected to be around zero to the lower teens. That’s what the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says will happen for all of Indiana from this evening into early next week.

They also say accumulating snow is likely. Their latest projections are that the heavier snow will be in southern Indiana where some places could receive between seven and 10 inches of snow.

Central Indiana is projected to get anywhere between 3-5 inches and the northern portion of the state is supposed to get anywhere from one to three inches from Sunday into Monday at the minimum.

You are urged to monitor the forecast because it is likely to change between now and then.

