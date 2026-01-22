Source: Reach Media/Getty

50 Cent References Nicki Minaj On Why He Doesn’t Talk Politics

50 Cent recently discussed his decision to avoid public commentary on politics and religion while promoting the film “Moses the Black.” He emphasized the importance of entertainment over ideology and highlighted the industry advice to steer clear of these sensitive topics. Drawing from examples like Kanye West and Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent explained how public opinion can quickly turn against individuals who express strong views on religion and politics. His intention to focus on storytelling and performance in the film underscores his belief in the power of narrative control. Source: https://www.hot97.com/news/50-cent-reference-nicki-minaj-kanye-west-on-why-he-doesnt-talk-politics-religion-publicly