Letter From The Editor: Kysre Gondrezick Brings Her A-Game To Her HB Cover Shoot

JD Barnes for HelloBeautiful – Kysre Gondrezick wears Michael Chamberlain and Rene Caovilla shoes

In a loft above the NYC streets on a grey weekday, the team assembles for our last shoot of the year. Basketball star, model and rising fashion queen Kysre Gondrezick is stretched across a white couch in a black dress and coat by Leo Season with her Louboutins resting on the coffee table. Her beauty is striking as she poses between camera flicks and affirmations from the staff of onlookers. It’s an intentional departure from more risqué looks a la Playboy.

Source: JD Barnes / for HelloBeautiful – Kysre wears Nan Yu and Larroude boots

Stylist Jason Rembert is glancing at the door awaiting the final look, which is being messengered over in real time. An assistant is rearranging the clothing rack of furs, designer shoes and accessories. Kysre takes a break to change into the next furry look, an electric blue blazer with oversized buttons and asymmetrical skirt that shows off her long stems. It’s effortless for the 5’9″ shooting guard.

Source: JD Barnes / for HelloBeautiful – Kysre Gondrezick wears Leo Season and Christian Louboutin Shoes

In our cover story, the skilled athlete opens up about being drafted in the first round while immersed in grief surrounding the passing of her late father, who played in the NBA, being born into a basketball loving family and remaining true to the game. And becoming the queen in the court of public appeal.

Source: JD Barnes / for HelloBeautiful – Kysre Gondrezick wears Alexandre Vauthier

The final look has arrived – a black peplum blazer with bedazzled fasteners by Alexandre Vauthier and pencil skirt. It screams boss babe. With not a hair out of place on her honey blonde buss down, she gazes out the window in a poetic shot that captures the overcast city behind her. The type of portrait that steals eyes on your living room wall. We chat for a minute over a game of “Reel Quick,” before “That’s a wrap” escapes my lips. Slam dunk.

Source: JD Barnes / for HelloBeautiful – Kysre Gondrezick wears Effe Waldorf

Credits:

Talent: @kysrerae

Photographer: @jdthecombo

Cover Story:@sade.stan

SVP of Content: @alliemcgev

VP of Content: @k_westsavali

Editorial Director: @shamika_sanders

Executive Producer: @cliche______

Photo Assistant: @orrensiddo

Hair: @nirvanaxnyc.inc

Makeup: @livmua

Wardrobe: @jasonrembert

Wardrobe Assistant: @ww.ilt

BTS Video: @s.klassevision

Producer: @jbthegawd

Production Assistant: @iyanamooore

Production Company: @theoraclemedia