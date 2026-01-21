Clinton County Commissioners Reject Rezoning Proposal for Data Center

FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Clinton County Commission voted down a proposal to develop land for a data center project near Frankfort.

During their meeting on Tuesday, commissioners first heard public comment on the proposal, with most of it being negative, and then unanimously voted 3-0 to deny a request to rezone approximately 715 acres of agricultural land for the project.

The Clinton County Area Plan Commission had voted to send a favorable recommendation to the commissioners on Jan. 6. Approving the request would’ve meant the land would be rezoned from A1 for agricultural purposes to I1 for light industrial, allowing the developer to start building.

Clinton County Commissioners from left: Bert Weaver, Kevin Myers, Jordan Brewer (Clinton County Government)

Commissioner Kevin Myers said his biggest concern about this proposal would be the property owners. After hearing from more people who were against the idea than for it, he came to a decision.

“Given what this has put our community through, and given that no doubt, a majority of our residents are against this, I will not support the rezoning of the 715 acres,” Myers said.

Similar to Commissioner Myers, Commission Vice President Bert Weaver said he decided to vote no on the proposal after speaking with homeowners who would be “negatively affected” by the proposal, and after recent negotiations centered around the project made him “uncomfortable.” He also became disappointed over “threatening” posts made on social media directed towards him and his family.

“There have been postings that we were lining our pockets, there have been postings that I sold a building at a higher profit to the county, which I never owned the building, and there have been postings that my family should be tarred and feathered,” said Brewer.

Clinton County Commission President Jordan Brewer added that this vote does not mean the county is against future economic development opportunities, but more so about who they decide to work with on those potential developments.

“I would like to clear up this idea that we’re not open for business,” Brewer said. “We do want development, but we want to work with partners we trust on projects that are economically beneficial to the community as a whole.”

Multiple other AI data centers are already planned across the state. There have been proposals made in Hendricks, Henry, and Marion counties too.

Those against data center projects in their communities have expressed concerns about increasing electric and water bills. Others cite the potential loss of farmland as their main reason for being against data center development.

The application in Clinton County is now closed and a similar request cannot be resubmitted for 12 months.

