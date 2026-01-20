Carmel, Fishers, and Noblesville Named National Career Hotspots

Source: CoworkingCafe / CoworkingCaf

Hamilton County, IN — A new study by CoworkingCafe has identified Carmel, Fishers, and Noblesville as some of the premier small cities in the United States for building a successful career.

The report analyzed nearly 300 cities with populations under 250,000, looking at metrics ranging from income growth and job market health to overall safety and healthcare access. The findings suggest that Hamilton County continues to be a major draw for professionals who want the economic benefits of a large metro area with the lifestyle perks of a smaller community.

Carmel secured the number six spot overall in the national rankings, standing out particularly for its high level of affordability relative to local wages. According to the data, a one-bedroom apartment in Carmel averages just 24% of the median wage, ranking it eighth in the country for rent affordability. Beyond the finances, Carmel was recognized for its safety, with a crime rate of only 88 incidents per 10,000 people annually, and its business density, featuring roughly 13 coworking spaces per 100,000 residents to support a growing professional workforce.

Right behind at number seven, Fishers was lauded for having one of the strongest job markets in the nation. The city boasts a remarkably low unemployment rate of just 1.6%, the second lowest among all cities studied. Fishers has also become a hub for the modern workforce, with nearly 27% of its residents working remotely. Like its neighbor, Fishers provides high-quality living standards, ranking in the top ten for low crime rates and top fifteen for healthcare access, with nearly 97% of the population covered by insurance.

Noblesville also made a strong showing, ranking 29th overall. The study notes that cities like Noblesville are increasingly attractive to Gen Z professionals who prioritize work-life balance and social impact over the traditional “big city” grind. Experts cited in the study, including Professor Sean Walker, Ph.D., suggest that the slower pace of these smaller cities makes it easier for young workers to find meaningful careers while maintaining personal wellness.

The study, done by Coworking Cafe highlights that while these Indiana cities offer high-earning potential—with median household incomes often exceeding $130,000—everyday costs remain manageable. By combining a low cost of living with robust digital infrastructure and tight-knit community environments, Hamilton County has positioned itself as a “career hotspot” that rivals major coastal tech hubs.

Carmel, Fishers, and Noblesville Named National Career Hotspots was originally published on wibc.com